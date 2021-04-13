Veteran thanked for his service with a new roof installation

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Hoping to show their appreciation to one local veteran, a group of volunteers offered some much needed home repairs for free.

Robert Bensen, a Chesterfield U.S. Air Force veteran received a new roof today after his old roof leaked in his bedroom for over a year. Crews with the Mueller Builders and Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project teamed up to replace Bensen's roof for free as apart of a national movement to honor veterans.

"It's heartwarming and life changing.. There are good people out there and you can't forget it," said Bensen.

The group has installed more than 250 roofs for military members across the country.

For more information on the Roof Deployment Project please contact them at roofdeployment@owenscorning.com.