This veteran Virginia school bus driver has the ‘biggest heart’ and would ‘give you the shirt off her back’

CHESTER, Va. -- For more than 22 years, Kathy Meng has gone above and beyond for her students and her community as a school bus driver for Chesterfield and Colonial Heights, according to friends and family.

Krisiti Budro, a friend of Meng's who reached out to CBS 6 in hopes of spotlighting the Chester native's bright spirit, said she is extremely humble about the good work she does.

Accordingly, we decided to not initially tell Meng that the story was about her. So when she was interviewed, she believed it was because we were highlighting the school district and that her story would be just a small part.

Little did she know this entire story would be focused on the love she shares for not just her students, but for her community.

WTVR

"Kathy Meng is like one of the sweetest persons that I’ve ever met," said Budro, one recipient of Meng's kindness. "She’ll do anything for anybody... When I was in the hospital recently, she brought me lunch, a lady her mom had just died, and she drives a school bus and Kathy made casserole and food for this lady."

Michelle Nunnally, her niece, said she treats everybody like family and that she is just one of many who know Meng as "Aunt Kathy."

"My mom passed away when I was 19 years old and Kathy has been a mom, always been a mom," she said.

"She’s like an Aunt Kathy to the community because she cares about these kids," said Budro. "She’s filled that void of my mom or sister or friend being gone. She’s been that person."

Each shared story after story of Meng helping others and never expecting anything in return.

"There was one time that we discussed over at grandma's for dinner, there was a parent having trouble affording food and everything, and Kathy gave her money," Richard Nunnally recalled.

WTVR

Despite their catalog of care, when asked if Meng thought she ever went above and beyond for those around her, she responded "Ha, no… no."

So while the humbleness surrounding her impact comes as no surprise, CBS 6 hopes this story shedding light on the love she shows is a surprise she’ll never forget.

"She would give you the shirt off her back if you needed it," said Budro. "If you need an Aunt Kathy, she’d be an Aunt Kathy to you."

"I don't know, It’s just me I guess, it’s just the way that I am," said Meng.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!