The powerful way 'blessed' veteran is honoring fallen heroes who 'gave ultimate sacrifice'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Around 30 people, including members of the Glendale Ruritan Club, spent part of their Saturday placing dozens of American flags on graves at Glendale National Cemetery in Varina.

But in the presence of nearly 1,200 gravesites, Vietnam veteran Temple Ancarrow searched for the fallen soldier to whom he shares the closest connection.

WTVR Vietnam veteran Temple Ancarrow

“He received the Medal of Honor July the 3rd 1969 – the date he got killed,” Ancarrow said.

Corp. Michael Fleming Folland was killed in action when his patrol was ambushed, according to the Congressional Medal of Honor Society.

Folland saved the lives of his comrades when he threw himself on an enemy grenade. As a result, he was posthumously awarded the military's highest decoration.

"He's probably the only Medal of Honor recipient in this area that I know of,” Ancarrow said.

Though Ancarrow didn't know Folland personally, his friend William Cox did. So he paid his respects for Cox and himself.

WATCH: Virginia mother places flags on veterans' graves: 'This does mean a lot

Virginia mother places flags on veterans' graves: 'This does mean a lot

The hundreds of headstones are why Ancarrow makes sure to always remember.

“I feel blessed because I made it home and he didn't,” Ancarrow said. “So I'm trying to pay my respects because he gave the ultimate sacrifice.”

He is calling on others to do the same this weekend.

“They need to do it because that's where we get our freedom from,” Ancarrow said. “They gave the ultimate sacrifice so we could do what we do.”

There are several Memorial Day events happening across Central Virginia on Monday, including one at Glendale National Cemetery at 9 a.m.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.