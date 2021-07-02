Veteran decorates Virginia neighborhood with American flags

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A Petersburg veteran paid tribute to veterans and those serving in the United States military by placing flags throughout his neighborhood on the Friday before the Fourth of July.

Rick Maddux started this yearly tradition several years ago.

"I try to represent most of the services. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Core," Maddux, who retired from the Navy 25 years ago, said. “The prisoner of war missing in action flag. Those are the ones who actually made sacrifices above us all. I mean being a prisoner of war, my goodness, that’s in jail. Captivity and torture. So this one here is heartfelt, it truly is”

Maddux and two friends went yard to yard Friday along Westover Avenue.

"So far I’ve been pretty good at it. The last couple of years, Marcus and Lewis have helped, before that I was just doing it by myself," Maddux said. “And we have to check to make sure there are not any labels on them, because the last thing you want is a flag that looks deterred or you don’t want to disrepute the flag."

Maddux called it an honorable salute he hoped others noticed.

"Independence Day, the Fourth of July, for some it may be something else for others," Maddux said. "But when they see the flags lined here, know this is our country and we’re united and not divided and we need to stay united."

