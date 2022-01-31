Police ID man found dead in Richmond apartment

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police identified the man found dead Saturday at the Belt Atlantic apartments on Midlothian Turnpike as 51-year-old Vernon Pope Jr.

Police were called to the complex at about 6:33 p.m. for a shooting.

Once on scene, officers found Pope's body.

No information about a shooting suspect nor a motive has been released.

Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective Crewell at 804-646-5324 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.