Justin Verlander's parents team with animal lovers to make storybook ending come true in Virginia

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- As Major League Baseball superstar Justin Verlander continues to work his way back from injury to the Houston Astros, his parents Richard and Kathy are already in mid-season form and making a difference in their community.

The Verlanders partnered with the Goochland, Virginia animal shelter to help get more animals adopted.

WTVR

The couple authored two children's books, “Rocks Across the Pond” and “The Shelter Gang and Their Secret Adventure," that tell the stories of animals who sneak out of the shelter and play baseball.

On Sunday, the Verlanders partnered with Goochland Little League to bring the stories to life at the ball fields and to encourage families to adopt a pet.

WTVR Kathy and Richard Verlander in Goochland County, Va.

"As we like to tell the kids, all of the characters in the book are based on real life, all the people all the places," Richard Verlander said. "Today we really made it come true. The final chapter in the book talks about how the rescue animals all got adopted on opening day at our little league. So here we are, we made it come true."

Click here to learn about the pet adoption process in Goochland County.

