Veritas School to demolish old hospital as it plans for future campus expansion

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Northside private school is breaking out the wrecking ball for an old hospital building as it looks to build up parts of its campus in the long term.

Veritas School is preparing to demolish the former Richmond Memorial Hospital at 1311 Palmyra Ave.

The building and its various annexes, which total about 106,000 feet, will be razed to make way for green space, while the school finalizes a master plan for the overall campus that envisions several new buildings in the years to come.

Initially the predecessor to Bon Secours’ Memorial Regional Medical Center in Hanover, the Richmond Memorial Hospital building dates back to the 1950s and was purchased by Veritas School for $1.45 million in 2016. Veritas Head of School Keith Nix said retrofitting the old hospital into something the school could use is cost-prohibitive.

