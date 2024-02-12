First responders pull vehicle from James River

RICHMOND, Va. -- First responders from around Central Virginia had to be called to the James River early Monday morning to help pull a vehicle from the water.

Officials with the Powhatan County Sheriff's Office says that around 4:20 a.m. Monday Richmond Fire Department and Dive Teams were called to the 7900 block of Riverside Drive for the car in the water.

"Once on scene, fire crews found a vehicle in the water along the shoreline," stated Deputy Brad Hughes of the Powhatan County Sheriff's office.

Crews with Water Rescue 3 were able to do a complete search of the vehicle and determined that it was unoccupied at the time.

Richmond Police are now investigating.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

