Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

First responders pull vehicle from James River

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on February 12, 2024
Posted at 11:58 AM, Feb 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-12 11:58:44-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- First responders from around Central Virginia had to be called to the James River early Monday morning to help pull a vehicle from the water.

Officials with the Powhatan County Sheriff's Office says that around 4:20 a.m. Monday Richmond Fire Department and Dive Teams were called to the 7900 block of Riverside Drive for the car in the water.

"Once on scene, fire crews found a vehicle in the water along the shoreline," stated Deputy Brad Hughes of the Powhatan County Sheriff's office.

Crews with Water Rescue 3 were able to do a complete search of the vehicle and determined that it was unoccupied at the time.

Richmond Police are now investigating.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone