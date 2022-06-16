Vehicle fire causes backups on I-95 north near Maury Street in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- A vehicle fire is causing backups along Interstate 95 north headed into downtown Richmond Thursday afternoon.

VDOT officials said I-95 north's center and right lanes are closed near Maury Street (mile marker 73) because of the fire.

The ramp for Exit 73 is also blocked, officials said.

There was a four-mile backup as of about 1:15 p.m.

"Consider alternate routes and expect delays until further notice.," VDOT officials wrote.

