Police: Fleeing vehicle falls 25-feet off I-95 ramp killing driver

RICHMOND, Va. -- A driver was killed Thursday, July 15, after driving off the Interstate 95 ramp to Maury Street in South Richmond, according to Virginia State Police.

"[A] trooper observed a vehicle traveling 85 mph in a posted 60 mph zone and attempted to initiate a traffic stop," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the afternoon incident which began near I- 95 and Chippenham Parkway. "The vehicle immediately fled when the trooper activated emergency equipment."

The vehicle made it about six miles north on I-95 when the driver ran off the road at the ramp to Maury Street, according to police.

"The vehicle fell approximately 25 feet and overturned several times," police said. "The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle."

The driver, whose name has not yet been released, died at the scene.

