Vegan bakery chain Cinnaholic planning to open in Chesterfield

BizSense
Posted at 6:12 AM, Mar 11, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- A California-born bakery is rolling into town.

Cinnaholic, which serves vegan cinnamon rolls, brownies, cookies and other sweets, is planning to open at Winterfield Crossing in Chesterfield County. It will be the franchised chain’s first location in the Richmond region.

The bakery is preparing to open at 14225 Winterview Parkway, according to building permits filed with the county. It’s a 1,000-square-foot space next to Apricot Lane Boutique.

It’s unclear when the new location will open. The company didn’t respond to an email seeking comment. The location is listed as “coming soon” on the Cinnaholic website.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

