VEC job search requirement begins this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- This is the first week that jobless workers collecting unemployment benefits will have to report two job searches to the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC).

From May 30 to June 5, individuals will have to apply to at least two jobs and certify those submissions when they file for their weekly benefits.

The work search requirement, part of state and federal law, was suspended during the pandemic. Now that the economy is beginning to make some recovery and more employers are resuming business, the suspension is being lifted.

Those who don't comply to the work search requirement will lose their unemployment benefits, according to the VEC.

The requirement will also apply to people who get Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

You can search for job openings using the VEC's website database for open positions or even on WTVR.com.

More information about unemployment benefits can be found here.

