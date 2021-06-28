Watch
VDOT shares favorite highway signs

Posted at 4:10 PM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 16:15:54-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- They've made Virginia drivers smile, chuckle, and hopefully think for years. The Virginia Department of Transportation uses highway safety signs to not only share crash information but also remind drivers to stay safe. Sometimes, those messages play on pop culture trends. This week, a VDOT sign that referenced the nation's #1 movie Fast & Furious 9 went viral after actor Chris "Ludacris" Bridges shared it on social media.

That got us thinking, what are some of VDOT's favorite and most clever messages.

VDOT's Assistant Director of Communications Emily Wade sent over the following signs calling them "the most-recent messages as well as some of our top performers from the last couple of years."

DontBeACrashTestDummy.jpg

Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm

PourDecision.jpg

Very punny!

MoveOver.jpg

Perfect sign for July 4th weekend!

RELATED: Meet the team behind the viral Ludacris VDOT sign

Left Lane Loafer.jpg

Those people who just stay in the left lane. 🤬

LeadFoot.jpg

Straight to the point.

ItsFallYall.jpg

Eh. This one is a stretch.

IMG_4526.jpg

The current champion!

Do you have a photo of your favorite highway sign -- send it here newstips@wtvr.com.

