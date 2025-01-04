VDOT urges holiday travelers to hit the road Saturday before winter storm Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. — VDOT officials urged drivers headed to or through Virginia, including folks returning home from holiday travel or back to school, to travel on Saturday before the forecast winter weather on Sunday into Monday.

Crews are now pretreating interstates along with major routes in parts of Central Virginia ahead of the winter storm, according to VDOT officials.

"A mix of salt and water, called brine, is used to help prevent a bond from forming between the pavement and icy precipitation, making it helpful for crews to make roads passable," officials said. "In some areas, crews are already treating roads impacted by Friday’s weather event. Pretreatment may not occur in areas where rain is expected ahead of snow and ice, as rain would wash away treatment making it ineffective."

Interstates, primary roads and high-volume secondary routes receive priority for saltwater brine treatment to reduce the chance of ice bonding with pavement and drivers.

"Low-volume secondary roads and subdivision streets will be treated after higher-priority routes are completed and additional resources are available," officials said.

Officials urged folks to stay off the roads during the storm but offered these tips for when travel is essential:



Monitor the forecast for your planned route and limit travel based on roadway conditions.

Allow more time to reach your destination.

Drive at lower speeds and keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind other vehicles and trucks that are plowing the road.

Don't pass a snowplow or spreader unless it is absolutely necessary. Treat these as you would emergency response vehicles.

Use caution in locations where pavement freezes first, including bridges, overpasses, and shaded areas.

Keep an emergency supply kit in your car at all times in case of a breakdown or stoppage.

