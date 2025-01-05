Roads will 'quickly become snow-covered, slick and hazardous,' VDOT warns

RICHMOND, Va. — As a "high-intensity" winter storm heads for the Commonwealth, transportation officials are warning that roads will "quickly become snow-covered, slick and hazardous."

"Snow may fall at rates of an inch an hour at times, limiting driver visibility, and requiring VDOT crews to make repeated passes on interstate and major routes to remove snow and ice from travel lanes," officials with the Virginia Department of Transportation's Fredericksburg District wrote.

Officials said crews have already pretreated Interstate 95 and primary routes.

"Crews will repeatedly circulate over the nearly 50 miles of interstate that passes through Caroline, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties and the City of Fredericksburg," officials said. "Towing crews will be located along I-95 and Route 1 in the region."

WATCH: Updated hour-by-hour look at winter storm Sunday into Monday

Updated hour-by-hour look at winter storm Sunday into Monday

Officials said tree contractors will also be staged to help remove downed trees and debris that could block roads.

"Starting this afternoon, VDOT crews will work 24 hours a day, in 12-hour shifts, until all state-maintained roads are safe for travel," officials said.

Temps will drop quickly late Monday into Monday night, so anything that has not dried up or has been well-treated will turn very icy Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Additionally, temperatures will stay very cold Tuesday through Friday with highs in the low to mid-30s and overnight lows in the single digits and teens.

"Any remaining snow cover will melt a bit in direct sunlight, but will refreeze after sunset. Icy conditions will remain an issue much of the week," CBS 6 Meteorologist Mike Stone said.

Weather News Winter Storm Warning: tracking snow, sleet, freezing rain and plain rain Mike Stone

Because of those cold temperatures, VDOT is planning for a "multi-day response" and warned that "bare pavement during and immediately after the end of the storm should not be expected."

Officials said roads with the most traffic get top priority and said crews work to make interstates and most primary roads (routes numbered 1 to 599) passable first.

"Crews also focus on major secondary roads (routes numbered 600 and higher) with vital emergency and public facilities or those with high traffic volumes," officials noted.

WATCH: Model shows range of snowfall totals across Virginia

Model shows range of snowfall totals across Virginia

Officials urged folks to stay off the roads during the storm but offered these tips for when travel is essential:



Monitor the forecast for your planned route and limit travel based on roadway conditions.

Allow more time to reach your destination.

Drive at lower speeds and keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind other vehicles and trucks that are plowing the road.

Don't pass a snowplow or spreader unless it is absolutely necessary. Treat these as you would emergency response vehicles.

Use caution in locations where pavement freezes first, including bridges, overpasses, and shaded areas.

Keep an emergency supply kit in your car at all times in case of a breakdown or stoppage.

"Motorists are encouraged to remain vigilant and minimize travel to the extent possible," officials said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.



📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube