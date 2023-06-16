Why VDOT is pausing Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel expansion project lane closures on I-64

HAMPTON, Va. — The Virginia Department of Transportation said it is suspending any further lane closures for the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel expansion project on Interstate 64.

It comes after recent closures have led to miles-long traffic backups the past few mornings.

Monday through Thursday this week, a closure was scheduled for a single lane on I-64 East at HRBT from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. However, Wednesday and Thursday mornings, the project did not wrap up on time.

AP 64/HRBT South Island



On Wednesday, I-64 eastbound drivers were diverted to Settlers Landing Road at 5 a.m.

On Thursday morning, one lane was blocked eastbound until 7 a.m. That caused traffic to back up to Mercury Blvd. most of the morning. Around 9 a.m., there was a 5-mile back up towards King Street headed to the HRBT.

News 3 HRBT project

Officials with VDOT provided the following information about what happened:



On June 14, the closure of I-64 eastbound was due to the contractor’s equipment failure. As a result, excavated material was inadvertently released onto the roadway.



On June 15, the delay in opening traffic was a result of a complex bridge deck concrete placement taking longer than expected.

On Thursday, VDOT officials aid they would be suspending any further lane closures on I-64 within the project corridor "until we have coordinated with our contractor partner to ensure future operations can be completed within the acceptable lane closure hours."

VDOT also said it does look at potential financial penalties for the contractor not adhering to the lane closure hours.