VDOT announces emergency bridge work; drivers urged to avoid I-195 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced emergency bridge work on Interstate 195N in Richmond and urged drivers to avoid the area during the Friday evening commute. The work will close the left and center lanes of Interstate 195 north over Laburnum Avenue in Richmond.

“Crews discovered today that a metal plate on the bridge is raised slightly, and could cause damage to vehicles and snowplows if it isn’t addressed immediately,” Acting Richmond District VDOT Maintenance Engineer Gary Jennings said. "We appreciate drivers’ patience this evening and will make every attempt to reopen lanes as quickly as possible.”

The right lane will remain open, but drivers should expect delays.

