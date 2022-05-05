Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

VDH reports self-harm, suicide among kids and teens is on the rise

VDH reports self-harm, suicide among kids and teens is on the rise
Damian Dovarganes/AP
An unidentified student rests on his desk as the Mojave Unified School District Superintendent Katherine Aguirre, center rear, addresses students before their spring break at California City Middle School in California City, Calif., on Friday, March 11, 2022. Since the pandemic started, experts have warned of a mental health crisis facing American children that is now visibly playing out at schools across the country. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
VDH reports self-harm, suicide among kids and teens is on the rise
Posted at 3:38 PM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 15:38:32-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The side effects of the pandemic are becoming more visible especially when it comes to the younger generation.

A new report from the Virginia Department of Health shows that self-harm and suicide among kids and teens are on the rise.

From 2016 to 2021, there were more than 58,000 self-harm emergency department visits from children in Virginia between the ages of nine and 18. The number of visits in 2021 more than doubled the number in 2016.

Mental health experts said that trauma intensified during the pandemic, with factors like virtual learning, staying at home and mask-wearing as major variables.

Blanca Estrada is a licensed professional counselor with 25 years of experience in children and adolescent trauma. She said that trauma can manifest through anxiety, cutting, substance abuse and suicide.

"A lot of them are not necessarily trying to kill themselves, they really are just trying to stop the pain and they stop the pain. They just need to continue to give people a chance to validate, to see them," Estrada said.

If you or anyone you know needs help, text the word TALK to 741-741 or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone