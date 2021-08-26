VDH reports death of a child under 10 from COVID

RICHMOND, Va. -- A child under the age of 10 has died from COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

This is the first reported death of a child in the Northern Region with COVID-19 in Virginia.

At this time, no additional information will be shared out of respect for the patient's family.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this child for their tragic loss,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver. “Across the country, COVID-19 continues to cause illness and death. The Delta variant is now the most predominant strain across the country, and it spreads more easily from one person to another. We urge everyone to take precautions to protect themselves and those around them. Everyone aged 12 and older who is eligible to get vaccinated is encouraged to do so as soon as possible.”

This is the eleventh childhood death from COVID-19 in Virginia reported by the VDH.

Virginia reported its first child COVID-19 death on Sept. 18, 2020. The teenager lived in the Southside Health District, which serves Halifax, Brunswick and Mecklenburg counties, according to the health department.