VDH releases new quarantine guidance for schools, daycares and camps

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Department of Health released new quarantine guidance for K-12 schools, daycares and camps on Thursday.

The new guidance comes just weeks after Problem Solver Melissa Hipolit spoke with lawmakers and parents who called for a change.

With the new guidance, anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 should isolate themselves for at least five days. If they are asymptomatic or their symptoms are resolved and they are fever free, they can return.

If they can mask, they should do so through day ten.

If someone has been exposed to COVID-19 and they are asymptomatic, they no longer have to quarantine.

Students and staff can consider wearing a mask indoors until day 10.

If there is a school or facility experiencing an outbreak, local epidemiologists can determine what quarantine protocols should be applied.

Click here for the full updated COVID-19 quarantine guidance.