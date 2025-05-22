VDH: Rabid fox found in Chester

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A fox found in Chester earlier this week tested positive for rabies, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The fox was collected on May 19 near Old Happy Hill Road and Branders Bridge Road in Chester.

Contact the Chesterfield Health District at 804-914-2676 or Chesterfield County Animal Services at 804-748-1251 if you know of any possible human or animal contact with this fox.

According to VDH, exposure to rabies includes any bite, scratch, or other circumstance where saliva from a suspected rabid animal enters an open wound or the eyes, nose, or mouth. This includes dogs and cats that have bitten a person until the end of the 10-day observation period.

