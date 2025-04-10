VDH eliminates 3 full-time positions, 517 contract positions after COVID cuts

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) said Thursday it eliminated 13 full-time positions and 517 contract positions after the federal government and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ended several COVID-19-related grants last month.

"These funds were originally awarded specific to COVID-19 mitigation efforts. The total unspent balance on these grants as of today is approximately $219,000,000. These unspent balances are subject to change as final expenses are closed out," Virginia Department of Health spokesperson Maria Reppas said. "Where appropriate, personnel in eliminated positions have been considered for vacant positions within VDH."

VDH said its leadership was still analyzing the overall impact the funding cuts will have on the agency and "determine whether and if alternative funding sources are available and appropriate for impacted services."

When it announced the end of funding last month, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released the following statement:

“The COVID-19 pandemic is over, and HHS will no longer waste billions of taxpayer dollars responding to a non-existent pandemic that Americans moved on from years ago."

Officials said the money was largely used for COVID-19 testing, vaccination, and global projects, as well as community health workers responding to COVID and a program established in 2021 to address COVID health disparities among high-risk and underserved patients, including those in minority populations.

The specific VDH grants include:

CK19-1904 Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity for Prevention and Control of Emerging Infectious Diseases (ELC-COVID Funds)



Previous grant end date: July 2026

Total Award: $679,738,114

Balance: $158,591,212



CDC-RFA-IP19-1901 Immunization and Vaccines for Children (COVID Funds)



Previous grant end date: June 2025

Total Award: $163,390,008

Balance: $56,029,756

Virginia Initiative to Address COVID-19 Health Disparities Among Populations at High-Risk and Underserved



Previous grant end date: December 2025

Total Award: $27,344,292

Balance: $4,562,403



The Associated Press contributed to this report.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

