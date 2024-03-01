VCU Women's Basketball closing out season with special Support[HER] game Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. -- The VCU Women’s Basketball team is closing out a fantastic season, having won 13 home games, with a special Support[HER] game on Saturday designed to bring more visibility to women in sports.

“We're having a great season. We’ve got great student athletes who are really involved at VCU and in the community,” Head Coach Beth O’Boyle tells CBS 6. “Let’s really try to celebrate, let’s really try to bring visibility to our program, and to women's sports. Let’s run with it.”

Put together by a committee of women community leaders, the Rams final home game of the season is on track to break attendance records for the program. Youth groups, Girl Scout troops and even Senior Citizens organizations are among the more than 3,000 fans expected to attend.

Kids under the age of 13 are invited to dress as any woman who inspires them and line up for pre-game high five tunnel.

“There are women doing some amazing things in every organization, let's come out and celebrate them all,” said Coach O’Boyle.

At the game, VCU will honor a "Support[HER]" of the game amongst fan nominees of women who have had a major impact on their lives.

A special ticket price of $5 each is also meant to encourage a big turnout for the team that is 25-4 on the season and tied for second in the A10.

“Our team has been incredible ambassadors of VCU and have done an amazing job on the court. Let's come out and say, ‘Hey, we really care. You matter.’ Let's pack the ‘Stu and have a great atmosphere.”

The game’s presenting sponsor is Synergy Technical, the CEO of which, Rohana Meade, is a Support[HER] Committee Member. The committee also includes Natalie Newfield and Vickie Snead.

Tipoff for VCU vs George Mason is 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 2 at the Stuart C. Siegel Center. Tickets are still available at vcuathletics.com.

