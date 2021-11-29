VCU unveils plans for new Broad Street building in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- If all goes as planned, VCU will soon be ready to further transform the area around the intersection of West Broad and North Belvidere streets with $225 million worth of new development. The university hopes to break ground next year on its new 196,000-square-foot Arts and Innovation Academic Building to be built across the street from the Institute of Contemporary Art, as well as a new data center on a nearby parking lot at 707 W. Broad St. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

