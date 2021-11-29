Watch
VCU unveils plans for new Broad Street building in Richmond

Photo courtesy of VCU
VCU plans to build an Arts and Innovation Academic Building at the intersection of West Broad and North Belvidere streets.
Posted at 7:00 AM, Nov 29, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- If all goes as planned, VCU will soon be ready to further transform the area around the intersection of West Broad and North Belvidere streets with $225 million worth of new development. The university hopes to break ground next year on its new 196,000-square-foot Arts and Innovation Academic Building to be built across the street from the Institute of Contemporary Art, as well as a new data center on a nearby parking lot at 707 W. Broad St. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

