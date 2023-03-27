Why VCU is considering a tuition increase

Watch Now
Posted at 6:34 AM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 06:34:54-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Faced with increased costs and inflation, VCU is looking to its students to help close the gap for the upcoming fiscal year. Alongside a potential tuition increase of between 3 and 5 percent, the university is also considering a 6 percent increase to the mandatory fees students pay. Both undergraduate and graduate students would be affected by the proposed hikes to tuition and fees in the upcoming 2023-2024 academic year. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

