Why VCU is considering a tuition increase

RICHMOND, Va. -- Faced with increased costs and inflation, VCU is looking to its students to help close the gap for the upcoming fiscal year. Alongside a potential tuition increase of between 3 and 5 percent, the university is also considering a 6 percent increase to the mandatory fees students pay. Both undergraduate and graduate students would be affected by the proposed hikes to tuition and fees in the upcoming 2023-2024 academic year. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews