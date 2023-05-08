Why VCU Health paid $73M for a tower that won't be built in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- VCU Health System’s about-face on a downtown development project that relied on its lease as the master tenant cost the health system nearly $73 million, its leadership said Friday.

In response to Freedom of Information Act requests from Richmond BizSense since the project effectively died in February, VCU Health supplied a statement Friday afternoon confirming that it made a one-time payment of $72.9 million to back out of its 25-year lease agreement for the project, a $325 million redevelopment of the old Public Safety Building site at 500 N. 10th St. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.