VCU to require booster shots for those eligible

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Commonwealth University announced that they will require all members of the VCU community to be fully vaccinated unless they have an approved medical or religious exemption.

VCU considers fully vaccinated to be 1) having received an initial vaccination shot (or shots) and 2) having received a booster shot when eligible.

Everyone who is eligible for a booster must report getting one to VCU by Feb. 1. Those who are eligible for a booster after that date must receive a booster shot within 30 days of becoming eligible and report it to VCU.

The university said they will send additional information on how to report your booster status shortly.

VCU's announcement of requiring boosters comes after a number of other Virginia colleges and universities have announced that they will also require those within their academic communities to be boosted.

