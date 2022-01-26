VCU students plan Wednesday walkout over COVID-19 concerns

RICHMOND, Va. — A group of Virginia Commonwealth University students planned to brave chilly temperatures to send a message to school leadership.

“WalkoutVCU” scheduled to walk out of class at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to protest for hybrid classes and educate the public on their petition at Park Plaza.

Organizer Gian Tigreros said more than 600 people signed their petition within three days.

“We believe that a forced in-person option goes against the physical and mental health of many students. Immunocompromised students/faculty/staff are at risk with no option to learn remotely,” the petition read. “We believe Virginia Commonwealth University has the financial resources to provide this option for spring 2022.”

This is a personal issue for Tigreros, who had to stop taking their steroid medication to attend class.

“It lowers my immune system while I’m taking it, and then three weeks after. So, I had to stop taking it once school started and now, I’m a lot of shoulder pain,” they explained. “I have to go to therapy physical therapy which is very expensive.”

Tigreros worried some students aren’t able to afford to miss work in the event of an illness. Offering online classes would allow students to avoid the highly contagious virus, they explained.

The group reached out to VCU administrators about their concerns, but said they haven’t heard back.

CBS 6 also requested comment from the university on Tuesday. As of Wednesday morning we are still waiting on a response.

