'What is happening now?' VCU student asks after deadly shooting at West Broad Street store

RICHMOND, Va. — Two Virginia Commonwealth University students who live near where a man was fatally shot outside a store on West Broad Street said they feel uneasy and anxious.

Richmond Police were called to the 1500 block of West Broad Street just after 2 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a person shot.

"Officers arrived and located an adult male, down on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," police said.

Crime Insider sources told Burkett that the conflict started inside the store and then moved outside.

Those same sources said the man who was shot at the store was pronounced dead at an area hospital about an hour after the shooting.

Burkett said that a suspect was in custody and that the police department's Major Crimes Unit was investigating the case.

"Detectives are not looking for any suspects at this time," police said.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

Local News PHOTOS: Deadly shooting in front of Richmond Foot Locker

Two VCU students who live not far from where the shooting happened were left with questions after the violence.

“What's going on? Why are there so many police officers? Why do they have the whole street taped up?” said Ben Blair, who lives in a nearby apartment complex.

When Blair walked out of his apartment complex, he saw multiple police cars and tape lining a small shopping complex, with the windows of the Foot Locker beginning to be covered.

“The Foot Locker's really nice," he said. "I can't imagine anyone getting in a fight in there if that's where it happened.”

Blair called what happened "a little nerve-wracking," but said "this stuff kind of happens a lot" in the city.

WTVR Kobi McCray

Kobi McCray said he has lived at a nearby apartment complex for three years.

"Gosh, like, yeah... just what is happening now?” McCray said. "I used to live by a window, always police, always ambulance, something like that."

McCray was on his way to the same apartment complex where Blair lives when he spotted the crime scene.

"Ascend, it's given to college students, a lot of people have nice parents, good money, they want them to be safe in the city so they get them something in the Ascend," McCray noted. "So for something like this, it's kind of a reminder that you want to teach your kids to be diligent..."

WTVR

If you have information that could help investigators, call Major Crimes Detective G. Sullivan at 804-646-3929 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

WATCH: Mayor Avula sits down with Jon Burkett after spike in Richmond crime

Mayor Avula sits down with Jon Burkett after spike in Richmond crime

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube