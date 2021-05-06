Students call for fraternity removal after VCU freshman dies: 'I feel like it’s a way to honor him'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sixty-eight days have passed since the body of VCU freshman Adam Oakes was found on a Saturday morning in an off-campus residence on West Clay Street in Richmond.

“I didn’t know him personally, but it still just hurt me so bad that a fellow student just died and he didn’t have to die," VCU freshman Jamie Pennix said.

“From what I read, he was just put on a couch and left there for the night," VCU senior Annie Mumford said.

While the Richmond Police investigation remains ongoing, VCU's Division of Student Affairs has begun disciplinary proceedings against the Delta Chi Fraternity Chapter.

Oakes’ parents told CBS 6 earlier this year that Adam had just received a bid to join Delta Chi. It was a Delta Chi fraternity event Oakes attended just hours before his body was discovered.

“They shouldn’t be allowed on campus if these kinds of things are going to happen, it’s just inappropriate," said Mumford.

The VCU Delta Chi chapter is accused of numerous violations of university policies.

If Delta Chi is found responsible for misconduct, the chapter could be permanently removed from campus.

“They should do away with it after Adam’s death, I feel like it’s a way to honor him," VCU freshman Grace St. Germaine said.

“I think that’s what they should do because they can’t be allowing this stuff on campus and it’s not like it’s a one-time occurrence like it keeps happening, at multiple schools, not just VCU," Mumford added.

“I think that’s personally a good thing. I'm personally not a big frat person, so any frat that is responsible for the death of a fellow student, I think should honestly be done away with," Pennix said.

“They could do more, but the necessary action is to at least remove the whole organization altogether," Grace St. Germaine said.

VCU's next steps include a review of the report by the school's student organization conduct committee and a determination if violations occurred.

The process is expected to be completed this summer.