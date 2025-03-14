She saved a woman with CPR at a Virginia restaurant. Now, state leaders are recognizing her heroic actions.

RICHMOND, Va. — A 19-year-old Virginia Commonwealth University student has been officially recognized by Virginia's House of Delegates for saving a woman's life.

This time last year, Nyla Harris was enjoying brunch with her mom at Eggs Up Grill in Midlothian when a woman went into cardiac arrest.

Without hesitation, Harris jumped into action, performing CPR she learned back at Manchester High School.

Inspired by her lifesaving experience, she's now teaming up with the Compress and Shock Foundation, teaching CPR to youth across central Virginia, including students at Fairfield Court Elementary's career fair, where CBS 6 anchor GeNienne Samuels met her on Thursday.

"Honestly, it's very emotional, but I feel very proud of myself," Harris said. "I think a lot of people don't think they can do it, that they don't have enough courage or adrenaline to do it, but trust me—when it kicks in and you're in that mode, you've got this. You can do it. So honestly, I just feel like it shows me how precious life really is, and how it is so important to save someone's life because it could be gone in a moment."

After leaving the career fair, Harris went to the state capitol to pick up a special document, Resolution No. 757 from the Virginia House of Delegates, commending her for her heroic actions.

The experience has only strengthened Harris' determination to become a pediatrician. She's now a pre-med student at VCU.

