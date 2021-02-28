VCU student found dead; fraternity suspended

RICHMOND, Va. -- An investigation is underway following the death of Virginia Commonwealth University student Adam Oakes. The 19-year-old from Sterling, Virginia, was found dead Saturday morning in an off-campus residence by authorities.

Officers were called to an off-campus home in the 100 block of West Clay Street for a report of a person down just after 9:15 a.m., officials with Richmond Police said.

"Officers arrived and found Oakes down and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene," a police spokesperson said. "The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death."

WTVR Clay Street

Following his death, an investigation began and the Delta Chi fraternity was dealt a cease-and-desist order.

"The Richmond Police Department is leading an investigation and the VCU Police Department is assisting," reads a statement from VCU. "The Delta Chi fraternity's national office issued a cease-and-desist order to the VCU chapter on Saturday; the university took similar action today and continues its investigation."

The university encourages students in need of support to contact University Counseling at 804-828-6200.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help his family and can be found here.

"RPD Major Crimes detectives are working with the VCU Police Department in this death investigation," police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Richmond Police Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915 or VCU Police at 804-828-1196. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

