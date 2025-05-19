Expect heavier than normal traffic in Richmond due to high school graduations

RICHMOND, Va. — Drivers can expect heavy traffic in Downtown Richmond as high school graduation season starts Monday at VCU's Siegel Center.

Nine high schools from Chesterfield County and six from Richmond are hosting ceremonies at the Siegel Center from May 19 to 23, and May 28 to 30. Each event is expected to attract 2,500 to more than 6,000 attendees.

No-parking signs will be posted along West Marshall Street, between Bowe and North Harrison streets, behind the Siegel Center. This specific area will be reserved for buses to drop off graduates. Towing enforcement goes into effect Monday, May 19.

No passenger drop-offs will be allowed in front of the Siegel Center. Instead, there is a designated drop-off area on Broad Street.

Pedestrians near the Siegel Center will have to use crosswalks, managed by police, as VCU will place safety fencing along Broad Street and side streets.

Graduates and guests should plan extra travel time and bring school-issued parking passes for VCU decks.

Doors open one hour before each ceremony.

