VCU Rams, UR Spiders team up for Fox Elementary supply drive

RICHMOND, Va. -- People across the community have been stepping up to help support Fox Elementary students and staff since fire destroyed the school last Friday.

The UR Spiders and VCU Rams teamed up to help by asking fans to bring supplies for Fox teachers and students to their Friday night game at the Siegel Center.

If you would like to donate, but did not make it to the game, you can still drop off items at the Siegel Center at VCU or the Robins Center at UR anytime over the next two weeks.

Additionally, you can make a donation to the RPS Education Fund. Be sure to choose Fox Elementary Fire Response.

RELATED: Baldwin, Williams score 15 each to lift VCU over Richmond