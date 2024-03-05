How to watch the VCU Rams play tonight for free!

RICHMOND, Va. -- The VCU Rams men's basketball team faces Duquesne on Tuesday night at the Siegel Center in Richmond.

The game between the Rams (19-10) and the Dukes (18-11) will be broadcast live on CBS 6 starting at 7 p.m.

As a result, the hit CBS drama FBI will air overnight Wednesday at 2:07 a.m.

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the only local TV sports coverage in town. Depend on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most complete local sports coverage.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!