How to watch the VCU Rams play tonight for free!

VCU Game to air on CBS 6 Tuesday night
Posted at 6:21 AM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 06:21:47-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- The VCU Rams men's basketball team faces Duquesne on Tuesday night at the Siegel Center in Richmond.

The game between the Rams (19-10) and the Dukes (18-11) will be broadcast live on CBS 6 starting at 7 p.m.

As a result, the hit CBS drama FBI will air overnight Wednesday at 2:07 a.m.

