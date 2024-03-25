VCU cancels some classes due to power outage

Watch Now
Richmond news and weather update for Monday, March 25
Posted at 8:30 AM, Mar 25, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Commonwealth University has announced that classes on its Monroe Park Campus will be canceled until at least 10:00 a.m. Monday.

It's due to a power outage that is impacting the area of Richmond near the campus.

According to Dominion Energy the outage was caused by an animal, though they don't specify what happened, and is impacting more than 1,600 customers currently.

VCU is asking employees of the Monroe Park Campus to work remotely until 10:00 a.m. when they expect an update.

Dominion Energy is estimating time of restoration to be between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

