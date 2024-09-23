VCU Police release dashcam footage of protestors throwing objects at squad car

RICHMOND, Va. -- VCU Police released dashcam footage Monday of protestors throwing objects at a squad car.

In the video, the group of protestors can be seen walking through the North Adams and West Broad streets intersection. The protestors threw at least five objects at the car, including rocks. Police said the car was monitoring the protest.

VCU releases video that shows some protesters throwing objects at police cars

VCU stated in a release that some protestors "used improvised weapons to assault police." One individual was arrested and charged with assault on a law enforcement officer.

The protest began as a rally in Monroe Park before becoming a march, according to a press release from the United Anti-Apartheid Movement, the event's organizer. The rally escalated from protestors' frustrations over the Virginia Israel Advisory Board, according to the organizer's release.

The organizer's release also states that protestors blocked the streets and began throwing fireworks and projectiles after police "swarmed the demonstrators without provocation."

VCU asks anyone with information about the incident to contact the Richmond Police Department at (804) 646-5100.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.