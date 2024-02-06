VCU courting new police recruits with free college classes

RICHMOND, Va. --Police departments and sheriff’s offices across Metro Richmond have posted dozens of officer vacancies and are competing to attract applicants from the same pool of candidates.

Richmond Police reports the most vacancies at 156. Chesterfield Police has 31 sworn positions open.

Henrico Police has 65 open officer positions, which 42 of them are newly created positions within the last two years. Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has 27 vacant positions among their patrol division.

Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department is budgeted for 95 full-time officers and report 14 vacancies.

To fill those vacancies, VCU PD stands out on social media by advertising “free tuition benefit for VCU classes.” Their ad promised “continue your education for free while working toward 10-year Public Service Loan Forgiveness.”

Lt. Joel Abernathy leads education and training within the VCU Police Academy where offering free tuition is a huge selling point for their recruitment initiative

“That allows two classes per semester in your off time. As long as you maintain a C or better off for your final grade, then it's basically free school,” Lt. Abernathy explained.

Maj. Nicolę Dailey also works closely with new recruits at VCU and their academy.

“We have people receiving their doctorates and that is something to be proud of. To know that it's going to be free as long as you make that grade mark — I think the incentives are really great,” she said.

The university’s police department is marketing directly to active members of the VCU community.

Current VCU students, faculty, or staff that complete their police academy receive a $5,000 sign on bonus.

“If you've got somebody here who's already a part of this community and maybe want to continue to be a part of this community, maybe they don't know what exactly they want to do, or they want to do something a little bit differently, it really opens the police department up to everybody who may want to apply,” Lt. Abernathy stated.

VCU is intentional about starting their upcoming police academy in May after commencement to not interfere with Fall and Spring semesters.

Maj. Dailey noted the discrepancies in pay among the varying police departments.

The starting salary for a new patrol recruit at Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is $57,058.

Henrico Police said they offer a competitive salary starting at $57,646. The starting salary for new police recruits within Richmond Police is $53,470.

Chesterfield Police’s salary rises to $58,536 after completion of the basic academy and field training and progression to “officer” status.

New officers at VCU PD initially earn the most in the area at $61,000 after field training.

“We have a good financial package and I call it a financial package because not only is the starting salary a very decent salary — it certainly wasn't there when I was starting 26 years ago. But it's a great starting salary that you're not seeing a lot right now in law enforcement,” Maj. Dailey stated.

CBS 6 asked local law enforcement about the benefits that set them apart from the rest of the local agencies.

A Henrico Police spokesperson said they offer career development programs and tuition reimbursement while “being one of the nation’s most respected and professional law enforcement agencies.”

Richmond Police said they offer an option of a 20 to 25 year retirement and deferred compensation.

Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said they issue their deputies a cell phone, computer, rifle plate/carries and ballistic helmets in addition to their protective gear.

Chesterfield Police said they offer tuition assistance and “believe our departmental culture, including our clear set of priorities that defines our purpose as an organization for existing within the public realm, attracts new and experienced officers alike.”

All of the agencies we interviewed touted take-home vehicles and paid academy.

