RICHMOND, Va. -- A few months after buying the shuttered Pet Dairy facility near the Diamond, VCU Health is in the early stages of planning a new medical center on the site. The health system recently filed notice that it intends to get state regulatory approval to establish a facility with imaging capabilities at the former longtime milk-processing plant at 1505 Robin Hood Road. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

