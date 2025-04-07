VCU opening up admissions to 120 additional nursing students this fall as shortage continues

RICHMOND, Va. — VCU's Nursing School is nearly doubling admissions this fall.

The change was made amid a national and statewide nursing shortage as a way to help fill the gap.

"We need nurses," interim dean Dr. Patricia Kinser said. "In the commonwealth just last year, one quarter we had thousands of nursing positions that were unfilled."

Instead of its usual 140 admitted students, the nursing school will be opening admissions for an extra 120 students.

"In order to be successful, we will be hiring more faculty because we do need more qualified faculty to teach our nursing students," Kinser said.

Kinser said the cause of the shortage is that supply is not keeping up with demand.

An aging faculty workforce, nurses choosing to retire, and burnout among those left to pick up the slack is ballooning the number of vacancies faster than they can be filled. Which can have serious consequences for those looking for healthcare.

"That can necessitate canceling or rescheduling surgeries," Kinser said.

According to a 2025 survey conducted by the Virginia Health Care Association and Virginia Center for Assisted Living, over 90% of Virginia facilities had certified nursing assistant vacancies, nearly 80% had LPN vacancies and over 70% had vacancies for registered nurses.

"Everybody knows that this is an important initiative to contribute to the nursing workforce," Kinser said.

Chief Nursing Officer for Bon Secour Richmond Cassie Lewis says its also critical to maintain the nurses currently on the frontlines.

"We need to make sure we invest in our preceptors, who are existing nurses at the bedside who are actually the ones taking those new nurses and actually training them starting to build their skill set at the bedside," Lewis said.

Lewis says the Bon Secours system has a pipeline of nurses through its two affiliated colleges and financial incentives to encourage continued career development in order to help meet the need.

"We lucky here in Central Virginia that the big healthcare systems do collaborate and are part of something much bigger than themselves," Lewis said.

VCU School of Nursing says that by the time its nursing school expansion is completed over the next five years, it will likely have the largest public nursing program in the state.

"This is all part of an endeavor to improve our nursing workforce and to expand our nursing workforce," Kinser said.

