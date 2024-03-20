VCU planning new dorm with up to 1,250 beds on West Grace

RICHMOND, Va. -- VCU is looking to continue to transform West Grace Street.

The university is currently in the early stages of planning a new dormitory of 1,000-1,250 beds that would rise at 700 W. Grace St., according to university spokesman Mike Porter.

The VCU Board of Visitors is expected this week to approve the addition of the project to the university’s six-year capital plan. If the project, identified as the West Grace Street Housing Project, is made part of VCU’s facilities plan, the university will then issue a request for proposals for the development. After the RFP solicitation, a finalized project scope and cost will be considered by the board, which would vote to authorize the project’s construction.

The facility would feature apartment-style and semi-suite beds for undergraduates. Additional details like square footage and other specifications haven’t been determined yet and are expected to be hashed out as part of the RFP. A cost estimate still needs to be figured out. VCU intends to pay for the project with revenue generated by housing payments made by students.

