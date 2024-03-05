Watch Now
VCU announced a new dentistry school building in Richmond. Here's what you need to know.

vcu-dentistry-1.jpg
VCU
VCU is planning to open a new School of Dentistry building on the MCV campus.
vcu-dentistry-1.jpg
Posted at 6:26 AM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 06:31:31-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- After initially pondering construction of a new School of Dentistry on the site of the city-owned Public Safety Building, VCU says it is now planning the project on another downtown parcel that’s already controlled by the university.

VCU announced on Monday the upcoming facility would be “co-located at the site of” its Larrick Student Center at 900 Turpin St., which is part of the university’s MCV campus and near the dentistry school’s existing facilities.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

