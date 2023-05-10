Man dead after shooting inside VCU Medical Center

RICHMOND, Va. — A man is dead and another man is in custody after a shooting at VCU Medical Center North Hospital in Downtown Richmond early Wednesday morning.

Just after midnight, VCU Police were told there were shots fired and an active threat inside the Medical Center North Hospital, according to VCU officials.

Officers found out an altercation between two men inside the hospital ended in one of them shooting the other. One of the men was pronounced dead and the other man was taken into custody.

Officials said no other injuries were reported.

A joint investigation between VCU Police and the Richmond Police Department into the incident is ongoing.

More details will be provided as they become available.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.