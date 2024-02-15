Police investigate incident inside VCU library bathroom on main Richmond campus

RICHMOND, Va. -- VCU Police are reviewing security footage after someone reported an assault in a Cabell Library bathroom on the university's main campus in Richmond.

The initial report indicated a person was in a bathroom washing their hands Wednesday afternoon when someone came into the bathroom and pulled on the scarf around the person's neck, strangling them.

The assailant ran away, police said, when a third person came into the bathroom and yelled.

The report was made to police anonymously on Wednesday, about two hours after the alleged attack happened.

VCU Police said they were given very little information about the victim and the suspect.

WTVR VCU Police positioned outside Cabell Library at VCU in Richmond, Va.

"I was like very curious about more details," VCU junior Zahra Jalajel said. "What actually happened? What actually occurred? It’s vague?”

In addition to checking security video, VCU Police said officers would increase patrols in and around the library.

"You’re just trying to get your education and then things like that happen," VCU sophomore Sophia Reyes said. "It’s a little bit scary that you’re not safe in your place of study."

Anyone with information was asked to call VCU Police at 804-828-1196.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.