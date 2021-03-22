VCU hires independent firm to review its Greek Life

RICHMOND, Va. -- Following the recent death of Virginia Commonwealth University student Adam Oakes, VCU hired Dyad Strategies to conduct a full external review of their fraternity and sorority community.

The announcement was made Monday that the research and consulting firm specializing in cultural and risk assessment with fraternities and sororities would conduct the review in two phases.

The first phase Dyad will launch a community cultural survey in late March, according to a statement released by VCU.

During the second phase the company will have representatives visit VCU in late April to carry out interviews and focus groups.

A final report including benchmarked findings and a series of recommendations will be submitted to VCU in June.

“We look forward to the review of Greek life at VCU by Dyad Strategies and their recommendations. This comprehensive review of major facets of Greek life will assist us as a university community in realizing our values related to a climate of respect, care and inclusion while also promoting health and safety,” said Charles Klink, Ph.D., senior vice provost for student affairs.

When conducting a cultural and risk assessment Dyad will examine factors that influence a member and organizational experiences.

These factors can be alcohol use, sense of belonging, quality of relationships, social status, hazing, openness to diversity, commitment, identification, sexual assault mindset, or motivation to join.

"The firm has completed fraternity/sorority community cultural assessments on nearly 100 campuses, is currently partnered with 15 national fraternities and sororities, and has conducted full-scale external reviews on nearly 20 college campuses over the past five years," released in a statement by VCU.

VCU adds the companies partners Gentry McCreary, Ph.D., and Joshua Schutts, Ph.D are considered leading experts on the culture of fraternities and sorties.

Their research being published in the Journal of Cognition and Culture; Oracle, the research journal of the Association of Fraternity/Sorority Advisors; The American Journal of Alcohol and Drug Abuse; and the Journal of College and Character.