VCU Health opens $384M outpatient complex downtown

RICHMOND, Va. -- VCU Health has officially unveiled its latest addition to the downtown skyline. The 17-story Adult Outpatient Pavilion opened to patients Monday at 1001 E. Leigh St. The 615,000-square-foot complex allows the health system to consolidate VCU Massey Cancer Center's outpatient services, along with outpatient clinics at the Ambulatory Care Center at 417 N. Eleventh St., Nelson Clinic at 401 N. Eleventh St. and North Hospital at 1300 E. Marshall St.


