Richmond families find mental health resources at community event: 'We're bringing it to you'

RICHMOND, Va. — VCU Health organized a Mental Health and Wellness Community Day on Saturday off Old Brook Road in Richmond, bringing together dozens of vendors to provide resources to local families.

The event, now in its second year, aimed to connect community members with mental health services and information that might otherwise be difficult to access.

While children enjoyed fun and games, parents like Mateshia Derricott were able to explore various mental health resources available in the community.

"There was a lot of information on mental health is really big these days, so I wanted to walk around and see what information I could gather," Derricott said.

Nicole Cook-Brogdon, VCU Health Behavioral Health Program Manager, explained that the event's purpose was to bring resources directly to people who need them most.

"The whole about this is getting into the community, letting everybody know what resources are available to them that focus on mental and physical wellbeing because those two are interconnected," Cook-Brogdon said.

According to Cook-Brogdon, various barriers often prevent people with the greatest needs from accessing care, despite the availability of resources throughout Virginia.

"Access, I think that's the most important thing because a lot of times you may not know what's available to you, but we're bringing it to you," Cook-Brogdon said.

Derricott found what she was looking for at the St. Joseph Villa's booth, which offers behavioral health services for families.

"It's information that you don't think you can get... from somebody next door," Derricott said.

Matthew Sheerin, St. Joseph Villa Admissions Community Relations Manager, explained that many of their behavioral health services are completely free, including a 23-hour youth crisis receiving center.

"We do a little bit of everything, particularly with families with kids in need, primarily with behavioral health," Sheerin said.

The event also provided networking opportunities for service providers to strengthen their referral networks.

"A lot of this is great, meeting with families, but it's also good to network so that everybody is able to build their resources," Sheerin said.

"Just being comfortable and feeling safe to actually be able to connect is one of the most important things that we can continue to push," Cook-Brogdon said.

