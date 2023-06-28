Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

VCU Health gets approval to demolish city-owned public safety building

PublicSafetyBldgWork1.jpg
<i>(Jonathan Spiers photos, Richmond BizSense) </i><br/>
A welding crew was active Tuesday on the site of the old Public Safety Building. City Hall is visible in the distance.
PublicSafetyBldgWork1.jpg
Posted at 10:33 AM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 10:33:35-04

RICHMOND, Va. — As it continues to pay for its costly exit from an ill-fated downtown development project, VCU Health has been given a go-ahead by the city to begin demolishing and clearing the project site at a cost of $5 million. City Council on Monday authorized the health system to access the city-owned property at 500 N. 10th St. to begin demolition of the old Public Safety Building, which had been planned to be razed as part of the VCU Health-anchored development. The $325 million project was aborted in February after VCU Health decided to back out of its lease and the city took back ownership of the 3-acre property.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone