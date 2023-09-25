Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Documents reveal details of ill-fated VCU Health development deal

Rendering VCU Health System tower
Richmond BizSense
A rendering of the office tower and complex that was proposed to replace the Public Safety Building.
Rendering VCU Health System tower
Posted at 10:30 AM, Sep 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-25 10:30:46-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Last week’s letter from Gov. Glenn Youngkin calling for changes to the governance of VCU Health, as well as to its relationship with Virginia Commonwealth University, is renewing scrutiny of the aborted downtown development that has cost the health system $80 million and counting in exit payments.

In the letter to General Assembly leadership, Youngkin states that the aborted redevelopment of the city’s old Public Safety Building site could end up costing VCU Health as much as $100 million and “should serve as a wake-up call to the significant flaws in the current governance of the University and (the health system), particularly related to the planning, approval, and implementation of sophisticated and costly capital projects.”

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone