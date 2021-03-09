VCU President outlines Greek Life investigation after student's death

RICHMOND, Va. -- VCU President Michael Rao said he was sickened by the death of VCU freshman Adam Oakes.

Oakes, 19, died February 27 following a Delta Chi fraternity event.

Oakes' family said Adam was given a dangerous amount of alcohol and blind-folded. He later hit his head on a tree, they said.

VCU and Richmond Police are investigating Oakes’ death, but officials have not confirmed specific details of how he died.

The fraternity was suspended and Rao has since ordered a review into Greek Life at VCU.

In a blog post Tuesday, Rao said he has charged the Division of Student Affairs to examine:

Governance, relationship with university administration and university oversight, including the role of advisors and the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life

Accountability of members and chapters including incident reporting processes and transparency around outcomes

Issues related to hazing, alcohol and drug abuse, and sexual violence

Policies and practices related to recruitment and education of new members

Member experience such as social, educational, philanthropic activities, and academic success; connections and commitment to VCU and the Richmond community; and general practices related to inclusion, safety, and well-being

Alumni involvement

"The goal is for something like this to never happen again and to build a national model that promotes health and safety and creates a climate of respect and inclusion that is conducive to academic success," Rao wrote in his post. "Adam and his family deserve answers and there will be accountability."

CBS 6 investigative reporter Laura French reached out to VCU to ask when the university expected to complete the review and offer recommendations.

"There is no timetable for the review," a university spokesperson replied via email.

